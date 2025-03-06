los angeles chargers

Chargers release Joey Bosa, who was drafted by the San Diego Chargers in 2016

Releasing Bosa saves the Chargers $25.36 million in salary cap space for the 2025 NFL season

By Todd Strain

In 2016, the then San Diego Chargers drafted Joey Bosa.

Bosa went on to be the NFL Rookie Defensive Player of the Year.

Like so many other players on the team, Bosa left San Diego and went to Los Angeles with the team when the Chargers relocated.

Wednesday the Chargers released Bosa, who was their longest tenured player, in a move that will save the team $25.36 million dollars in salary cap space for the upcoming season.

https://x.com/chargers/status/1897483727371903381

Bosa was the last remaining player on the current Chargers team with a continuous link to San Diego, Denzel Perryman was also drafted by San Diego, but has played for 3 other NFL teams before coming back to the Chargers for a second turn.

Bosa is a 5-time Pro Bowler, who should have plenty of suitors when it comes to picking a new NFL team.

In total with the Chargers, Bosa started 83-of-107 regular-season games and four playoff contests over nine seasons with the Bolts, recording 343 tackles (252 solo), 72 sacks, 157 quarterback hits, 87 tackles for loss, 17 forced fumbles and four recoveries in the regular season.

