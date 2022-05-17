Boston Celtics

Celtics' Marcus Smart, Al Horford Out for Game 1 vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics have ruled out Marcus Smart and Al Horford for the team's Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 showdown with the Miami Heat

By Justin Leger

Smart, Horford ruled out for Celtics-Heat Game 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics will be without two of their starters for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals vs. the Miami Heat.

Marcus Smart (right mid-foot sprain) and Al Horford (health and safety protocols) both are ruled out for Tuesday night's showdown, the team announced.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Tomase: Beating Heat will be hard, but here's why hating them is easy

Smart had been listed as questionable after injuring his foot in Boston's Game 7 win over Milwaukee. Horford's designation on the injury report comes as an unpleasant surprise for C's fans as the veteran big man was key to the Celtics' success vs. the Bucks. It's his third time entering health and safety protocols this season.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

MLB May 16

Baseball for Breakfast … Will We Ever Have a Morning 1st Pitch at Petco Park?

Alex Morgan May 16

Wave Win Again! San Diego Wave FC Wins For The 3rd Time In 3 NWSL Games

With Smart and Horford out, the Celtics will have to lean heavily on guards Derrick White and Payton Pritchard as well as centers Robert Williams and Daniel Theis. Williams missed Games 4-6 of the Bucks series with soreness in his surgically-repaired left knee.

Tip-off for Game 1 is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Coverage begins right here on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsNBAbasketballMiami HeatMarcus Smart
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us