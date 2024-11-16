Boxing

See the celebrities at the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight

From actors to boxing legends and more, the stars are out in Arlington, Texas.

By Eric Mullin

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's a star-studded affair at AT&T Stadium.

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are set to square off in a highly anticipated boxing match in Arlington, Texas, on Friday night. And the boxers aren't the only big names inside "Jerry World," home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.

A list of stars from the sports and entertainment world have come out to watch the 58-year-old boxing legend return to the ring to take on the 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer. The card also featured several title bouts, highlighted by the co-main event of Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano.

From actors to boxing legends, here's a look at the celebrity sightings at the event:

Lennox Lewis, Sugar Ray Leonard and Evander Holyfield

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Lennox Lewis and Sugar Ray Leonard attend Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)
(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Joe Jonas

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka

Josh Duhamel

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 15: Josh Duhamel attends LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)
(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Jerry Jones and Michael Irvin

Rob Gronkowski

Retired NFL player Rob Gronkowski attends a heavyweight boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Tom Segura and Adam 'Pacman' Jones

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Tom Segura and Adam "Pac Man" Jones attend LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)
(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Mike Epps and Jeff Ross

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Mike Epps and Jeff Ross attend Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)
(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Daddy Yankee

Simu Liu

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 15: Simu Liu attends Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)
(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Cedric the Entertainer

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 15: Cedric the Entertainer attends Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)
(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Ryan Serhant

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 15: Ryan Serhant fight during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)
(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Joey Fatone

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 15: Joey Fatone attends Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)
(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Jay Shetty

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 15: Jay Shetty attends LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)
(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

