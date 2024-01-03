Carlsbad High's Julian Sayin is 1 of 3 finalists for Gatorade National Player of the Year

In his decorated high school career, Carlsbad's Julian Sayin has won numerous awards, but he's closer than ever to winning one of the most prestigious awards for high school players in the nation.

Sayin was announced Wednesday as a finalist for the Gatorade National Player of the Year. There are two other finalists, DJ Lagway, a senior quarterback from Willis, Texas, and Julian "Ju J" Lewis, a sophomore quarterback Carollton, Georgia.

The award celebrates the nation's top high school players for excellence on the field, in the classroom and in the community.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior quarterback passed for 2,369 yards and 24 touchdowns this past season. The QB is ranked as the nation's #3 recruit in the Class of 2024 by ESPN.com. He will graduate from Carlsbad High School early and enroll this January at Alabama. Sayin practiced with the Crimson Tide in Southern California ahead of Alabama's New Year's Day Rose Bowl game.

5-⭐️ 2024 QB Julian Sayin at Alabama Rose Bowl practice. #RollTide pic.twitter.com/tBpCe1jkSi — Alabama Crimson Tide | AL.com (@aldotcomTide) December 31, 2023

Sayin has a GPA over 4.0 and volunteered with OAK (Oncology and Kids), a foundation that supports children with cancer.

Sayin is also the Gatorade player of the year in the state of California. Carlsbad High School has a tradition of successful teams and great players, but Sayin is the first player from Carlsbad to be a finalist for this award.

The Gatorade National Player of the Year winner will be announced later this week. If he wins, Sayin will join a list of notable winners, including Emmitt Smith and Peyton Manning.