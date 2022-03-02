Cardinals Extend Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury, GM Steve Keim Through 2027

Cardinals extend Kliff Kingsbury, Steve Keim through 2027 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Arizona Cardinals' turbulent offseason continued on Wednesday with a surprise move.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim received contract extensions through the 2027 season, the team announced.

"The leadership of both Steve and Kliff have been key factors in the team's turnaround over the last three seasons," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said. "We are all looking forward to continuing that progress and recognize these two individuals will be a big part of achieving our long-term goals as an organization."

Keim joined the organization in 1999 as a regional scout before working his way up to general manager in 2013. The Cardinals have made the playoffs three times in Keim's nine seasons as GM, including in 2021 when they lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the wild card round.

Kingsbury was hired by Keim in 2019, and the team has gradually improved over his three seasons. Arizona started strong in all three seasons before tailing off in the closing weeks. From games one through seven of the season, his teams are a combined 15-5-1, compared to just 9-19 for games eight through 17.

Of course, Kingsbury's time also coincided with the drafting of Kyler Murray at No. 1 overall in the 2019 draft. The two-time Pro Bowler has emerged as a star quarterback, and he's looking to get paid like one. He is extension-eligible this offseason and has made his intention to sign a monster contract clear, as evident by a recent statement from his agent. Murray and Kingsbury share the same agent, Erik Burkhardt.



You can read into the Cardinals' decision to extend their coach and GM before Murray as you will. But the timing of the move, just two days after Burkhardt's statement on Murray, is certainly strange.