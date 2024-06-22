Golf

Round of his life: Golfer Cameron Young shoots 59 at Travelers Championship

The 2021-22 Rookie of the Year shot the 13th round of sub-60 golf in PGA Tour history.

By Bob Conners

Cameron Young shot an 11-under 59 in the third round of the Travelers Championship Saturday.

It is only the second sub-60 round at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut bested by Jim Furyk’s 58 in the final round of the 2016 tournament.

Young won't forget this Saturday for quite some time, and neither will the history books. The New York native is just the 13th golfer to shoot a sub-60 round in PGA Tour history.

Young's round included a hole-out eagle from 142 yards on the par-four 3rd, and another eagle on the TPC’s short par-four 15th.

The Wake Forest alum’s 59 briefly put him in in a tie for the lead with Tom Kim at -13.

Kim had yet to tee off when Young finished his round.  

The final round of the 2024 Travelers Championship is available to watch on Peacock at 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday, June 23.

