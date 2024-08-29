WNBA

Watch: Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever ‘ecstatic' meeting Simone Biles and Gabby Thomas

“lemme fan girl real quick,” Clark wrote on Instagram after meeting the gold-medal winning Olympians.

By Mike Gavin

Caitlin Clark and Simone Biles
Grace Smith-INDIANAPOLIS STAR-USA TODAY Sports

Simone Biles and Caitlin Clark turned into fan girls.

Two of the biggest stars in sports met on Wednesday when the legendary gymnast attended the rookie sensation's basketball game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The two embraced with a hug before posing for a picture.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

“lemme fan girl real quick,” Clark wrote on her Instagram story along with a clip of her meeting Biles and fellow gold-medal winning Olympian Gabby Thomas after the game. 

Screenshot from Caitlin Clark's Instagram story, featuring Gabby Thomas, Caitlin Clark and Simone Biles.
Caitlin Clark's Instagram story featuring Gabby Thomas, Caitlin Clark and Simone Biles. (Caitlin Clark / Instagram)
Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Biles saw Clark record 19 points, five assists and five rebounds -- and make history with her 86th 3-pointer of the season to set the WNBA single-season rookie record -- while leading the Indiana Fever to an 84-80 win over the Connecticut Sun.

"EVERYONE WATCHES WOMENS SPORTS," Biles posted after the game with the heart hands emoji. "so happy to be able to go support! my first of many WNBA games."

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

Padres

On Friar Podcast: Vibe Check on Padres as They Enter September

San Diego Padres

Padres rally late, but Cardinals get walk-off win in 9th inning

Biles, with 11 Olympic medals, is the most decorated U.S. gymnast of all time. The 27-year-old won four medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics -- winning gold in the all-around, vault and team final and silver in floor. Thomas, a star on the U.S. women's track and field team, won gold in the 200m, 4x100m relay and 4x400m relay.

Members of the Fever excitedly lined up to take photos with Biles and Thomas after the game.  

"the squad was ecstatic to meet Simone Biles and Gabby Thomas after our win at @GainbridgeFH," the Fever posted on X.

Biles was appreciative of the fan girling.

“They were so excited. Oh my God," Biles said in the video. "It’s like usually the boys will just pass and be like, ‘Yo.’ But they were so excited. That was so cool.”

Simone Biles added four Olympic medals to her collection with her performances in Paris. Here’s a look at how she got each one.

This article tagged under:

WNBA
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us