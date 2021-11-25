GEORGETOWN

Butler Carries San Diego St. Over Georgetown 73-56

By The Associated Press

Lamont Butler posted 16 points as San Diego State topped Georgetown 73-56 at the Wooden Legacy on Thursday night.

Matt Bradley had 18 points and seven rebounds for San Diego State (4-1). Trey Pulliam added eight assists. Nathan Mensah had four blocks.

Aminu Mohammed had 20 points for the Hoyas (2-2). Dante Harris added 19 points. Donald Carey had nine rebounds.

San Diego State plays Southern California in the championship game, and Georgetown plays St. Joseph's in a consolation, on Friday.

