Bucs' Antonio Brown Takes Off Uniform, Runs Off Field in Bizarre Scene

WATCH: Antonio Brown strips off pads, runs off field in bizarre scene



Antonio Brown has left the building.

In one of the strangest moments of the NFL season, the Buccaneers wide receiver abruptly removed his shoulder pads and undershirt and jogged to the locker room at MetLife Stadium during the third quarter of Tampa Bay's Week 17 matchup with the New York Jets.

Here's video of the scene, which shows Brown stripping off his pads, throwing his undershirt and gloves into the stands, and running toward the locker room in the middle of the game while the Bucs were on offense.

Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. pic.twitter.com/1hwNYei5Fq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2022

Antonio Brown just took off his jersey and ran off the field…

pic.twitter.com/jU0XOLAtHp — PFF (@PFF) January 2, 2022

Antonio Brown just took jersey and gear off and threw it into crowd. Celebrating and ran to the locker room. No idea what is going on. pic.twitter.com/uPALqGJGJo — Jake Brown (@JakeBrownRadio) January 2, 2022

Brown, who had three catches for 26 yards on five targets at the time, apparently "boiled over" and was "very upset" on the sideline, according to FOX sideline reporter Jen Hale.

Hale reported that Mike Evans and O.J. Howard tried to convince Brown to keep his shoulder pads on before he made his sudden exit. Here's another angle of the incident filmed by a fan in the stands.

Antonio Brown has a meltdown at the hand of the #Jets and #BraxtonBerrios pic.twitter.com/RGhSYpyrOu — Miller (@mmmmillah) January 2, 2022

It appears head coach Bruce Arians benched Brown, which led to the former New England Patriots wide receiver's outburst.

As we just said on #GoBucs radio Antonio Brown was benched by Coach Bruce Arians before taking off his shoulder pads and jersey and throwing them down on the bench. He's gone to lockerrom on his own — TJ Rives (@BucSidelineGuy) January 2, 2022

After the game, Arians announced that Brown's time with the Bucs is over:

Bruce Arians said Antonio Brown “is no longer a Buc.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2022

Just talked to Bruce Arians who said he was trying to get AB to go into game & AB refused. Tried again Brown refused & Arians told him to get out. On if he saw AB take his jersey off.



“Yeah, I did. Never seen anything like it in all my years.” @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 2, 2022

We'll update this article with more information as it becomes available.