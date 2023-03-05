Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo Secures Triple-Double in Hilariously Clever Fashion

Giannis secures triple-double in hilariously clever fashion originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A two-time NBA MVP winner was clearly stat-padding on Sunday.

And no, it wasn't Nikola Jokic.

With the Milwaukee Bucks leading the Washington Wizards 117-111 in the nation's capital, Giannis Antetokounmpo hauled in a missed 3-pointer from Corey Kispert with under 10 seconds remaining. The defensive board gave Antetokounmpo nine rebounds along with 23 points and 13 assists, leaving him just one board shy of a triple-double.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

But with Washington allowing Antetokounmpo to dribble out the clock, it looked like he wasn't going to get another rebound opportunity. So he simply created one for himself.

The Greek Freak dribbled to the basket, softly tossed the ball off the backboard and caught it before the final buzzer sounded.

Giannis notched a triple-double after tossing himself a rebound 😅



(h/t: @WorldWideWob) pic.twitter.com/LCB6JsuWC0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 6, 2023

In the scorebook, that goes down as a missed shot and an offensive rebound.

The hilariously clever stat-padding tactic gave Antetokounmpo his fourth triple-double of the season, which tied for fifth-most in the NBA. Jokic, who was recently accused of stat-padding by ESPN's Kendrick Perkins, leads the way with 25 triple-doubles.

Antetokounmpo's effort, which also included three blocks, helped the NBA-best Bucks get back on track after they had a 16-game winning streak snapped by the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.