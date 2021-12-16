Browns' Baker Mayfield Calls Out NFL to Decide on COVID Protocols

Baker Mayfield calls out NFL to decide on COVID protocols originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Tell us how you really feel, Baker Mayfield.
The Cleveland Browns quarterback -- who is currently sidelined due to a positive COVID-19 test -- expressed frustrations with the NFL's updated protocols. In a series of tweets, Mayfield accused the league of not postponing Saturday's Browns-Raiders game because of money.
The NFL implemented new health and safety protocols on Thursday amid an uptick in positive cases across the league. Seven teams, including the Browns, were in "enhanced" protocols after outbreaks.
No NFL team has been hit harder by COVID-19 this week than Cleveland. Twenty players on the Browns' roster are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as of Thursday evening, less than 48 hours before they are set to host the Raiders.
SportsWrap
The top sports headlines of the day
Nick Mullens was elevated from the Browns' practice squad on Thursday, and he's in line to start against Las Vegas on Saturday with Mayfield and Case Keenum testing positive for COVID-19.