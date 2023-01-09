Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant out at least two weeks with MCL sprain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant will miss at least two weeks after an MRI revealed an isolated MCL sprain of his right knee, the team announced Monday.

Durant, who suffered a similar injury last season, will be reevaluated in two weeks.

He suffered the injury Sunday during the third quarter of the Nets' 102-101 win over the Miami Heat. Heat guard Jimmy Butler fell backwards to the court after having his shot blocked and collided into Durant's knee.

The Nets say that Kevin Durant is OUT for the remainder of Nets-Heat due to a right knee injury after Jimmy Butler fell on his knee on this play.



Durant initially remained in the game, repeatedly rubbing the knee before being taken out shortly after. He went straight to the locker room and did not return to the game.

Durant missed six weeks last season with a left MCL sprain, with the Nets going 5-16 in his absence. Durant, in 2017, also missed more than a month after suffering a sprained MCL and tibial bone bruise. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported there is optimism this injury is less severe and is unlikely to sideline Durant for more than a month.

The 34-year-old Durant is averaging 30.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He has helped the Nets overcome a tumultuous offseason and slow start to the regular season by guiding the team to the second-best record in the NBA at 27-13.

The Nets will host the Celtics in their next game on Thursday.