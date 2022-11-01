Brooklyn Nets, Head Coach Steve Nash Part Ways After 2-5 Start

Nets, head coach Steve Nash part ways after 2-5 start originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Brooklyn Nets' messy start to the season continued on Wednesday.

Head coach Steve Nash and the franchise agreed to part ways, the team announced. Nash also released a statement on Twitter.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the decision was mutual and assistant Jacque Vaughan will be the acting head coach. Wojnarowski said that suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka and former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder are among the candidates to replace Nash, adding that Boston would let Udoka leave for another job.

Nash had coached the Nets since 2020, compiling a 94-67 record in just over two seasons. The Nets failed to perform in the postseason though, winning just one playoff series in 2021 before getting swept out of the first round by the Celtics in 2022.

Drama has surrounded the franchise since Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving signed in 2019. Two coaches have now been fired, James Harden was traded for and traded away, Ben Simmons couldn't play after being acquired, Durant requested a trade over the summer and, most recently, Kyrie Irving has been in the news for promoting an antisemitic film.

The Nets beat the Indiana Pacers in Brooklyn on Monday to improve to 2-5 on the season. They'll take the court again on Tuesday as the Chicago Bulls come to town.