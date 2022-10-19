Bronny James secures Beats by Dre NIL deal, stars in commercial with LeBron originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's been quite the month for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' son, Bronny James.

Just days after the young Sierra Canyon star finalized a NIL endorsement deal with Nike, he secured another NIL deal with Beats by Dre.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It is just 14 years after LeBron James joined Beats by Dre as the corporation's first ambassador. Now, the younger James has followed in his father's footsteps and joined forces with the popular headphone brand. Bronny is also the first high school athlete to sign with Beats.

To promote the Beats deal, the father-and-son duo starred in a commercial that featured the two participating in a “King of the Court” style moment in their backyard. Lebron is seen listening to his favorite classical music, while Bronny decides to listen to hip-hop.

The Chosen One vs. The Chosen Son. 👑👑



Shop Beats Fit Pro at https://t.co/7Rut03Sx69@KingJames pic.twitter.com/W45x0tirur — Beats by Dre (@beatsbydre) October 17, 2022

In the ad titled “The Legacy Continues,” LeBron and Bronny are wearing two of the company’s signature wireless headphones: Beats Fit Pro and Beats Studio Buds.

The 6-foot-3 Bronny, who recently turned 18, is currently ranked as the No. 41 recruit and the No. 10 combo guard in 247Sports’ Class of 2023 rankings.

Bronny will be draft eligible in 2024, and LeBron has made it very clear that he would like to play alongside his son in the NBA, making them the first father-son duo to play alongside each other in league history.

LeBron is entering his 20th NBA season and fifth with the Lakers.

It's quite a while away till Bronny can step on an NBA court, so until then, this high school star is forging his own path on the way there.