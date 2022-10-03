Broncos O-lineman goes viral for epic tackle attempt fail vs. Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

'A' for effort, 'F' for execution.

That's the best way to describe Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles' attempt to prevent a scoop-and-score in Sunday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

In the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium, Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson came up with a fumble from running back Melvin Gordon. Robertson gained possession of the ball on the Raiders' 32-yard line and impressively weaved his way through traffic en route to a 68-yard touchdown.

The play went viral on social media, but not because of Robertson's return.

Near the end of the return, Bolles can be seen giving it everything he has to try to track down Robertson. When Robertson reached the 7-yard line, the 6-foot-5 300-pounder laid out for a potential touchdown-saving tackle and came up extremely short.

Credit to Bolles for not simply giving up on the play and running more than half the length of the field. According to Next Gen Stats, the sixth-year pro reached a top speed of 16.65 mph in his pursuit of Robertson, which is the eighth-fastest speed among offensive linemen this season.

A great hustle play...capped by a hilarious tackle attempt that had absolutely no chance.

Even Bolles' wife, Natalie, couldn't help but laugh:

I’d be lying if I said I didn’t die laughing. Good effort though, babe 😂❤️ https://t.co/x1mwNz8hsW — Natalie Bolles (@n_bolles) October 2, 2022

Here's how others on NFL Twitter, including Richard Sherman, reacted to the epic fail:

