Brewers beat Padres on walk-off home run

There was plenty of late game drama Saturday between the Padres and Brewers.

The team combined to score 6 times in the final 3 innings.

In the top of the 9th inning, the Padres tied the game on a 2-out 2 run double by Luis Arraez.

However, that tie was short lived. In the bottom of the 9th, the first pitch thrown by Padres reliever Dan Morgan was clubbed over the left-center wall for a walk-off home run by the Brewers Caleb Durbin.

Caleb Durbin walks it off for the @Brewers! pic.twitter.com/auIPlAU0Sh — MLB (@MLB) June 8, 2025

Durbin's home run gave the Brewers a 4-3 win and prevented the Padres from moving into a first place tie in the National League West with the Los Angeles Dodgers.