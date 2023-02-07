Breaking Down LeBron James' Scoring Record With 38,388 Calories

What do LeBron James and a combination of pizza, pierogies, kielbasa, Cuban sandwiches, empanadas, key-lime pie, sushi, guacamole, burgers and fries, tacos and kale all have in common?

They both amount to 38,388.

James once again made history when he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s long-held record for the most points scored in NBA history, totaling 38,388 on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In honor of the landmark achievement, we wanted to provide a visual representation of that number – in calories.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The foundation of the staggering creation is pizza, since James is a part-owner of the popular chain Blaze Pizza.

Then it works its way up with his years in Cleveland. In seven years, James scored 15,251 points to go with two MVPs. Those calories are represented with pierogies and kielbasa.

After the Cavs’ stint, LeBron infamously took his talents to South Beach, where he won two NBA titles – earning Finals MVP in both – and added two more league MVP awards. In that time he scored 7,919 points, and there’s no better way to rep Miami than with Cuban sandwiches, empanada and some key lime pie.

Following his time with the Heat, LeBron returned to the ‘Land for some more home cooking. He added 7,868 points and, more importantly, delivered a title to his hometown team while earning a third Finals MVP trophy.

In his most recent chapter, James showed his California love and joined the Los Angeles Lakers. Since 2018, he’s scored over 7,300 points and counting to pass Abdul-Jabbar, a fellow Laker legend, to become the league's all-time leading scorer. Those L.A points are represented here with what else – guacamole, sushi, In-N-Out burgers and fries, mini tacos for Taco Tuesday and, of course, a sprinkle of kale.

Congratulations to King James on yet another historic accolade. It’s been a treat to watch.