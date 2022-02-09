Aztecs

Bradley Has Another Big Nights, Aztecs Top Spartans

San Diego State woke up offensively in the second half to pull away.

By Darnay Tripp and The Associated Press

Matt Bradley had a season-high 28 points as San Diego State beat San Jose State 72-62 on Wednesday night.

The Aztecs have won eight in a row over the Spartans.

Bradley made 4 of 6 shots from 3-point range and added seven rebounds for the Aztecs (14-6, 6-3 Mountain West Conference). Joshua Tomaic had eight rebounds.

Bradley has 81 points over his last three games, the highest three-game total for a San Diego State player since Jamaal Franklin totaled 84 in 2012.

San Diego State scored 44 second-half points, a season high for the team. They have now won 28 straight games in which they've scored 65 points.

Myron Amey Jr. had 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Spartans (7-16, 0-11), whose losing streak stretched to 11 games. Omari Moore added 11 points, while Trey Anderson scored 10.


