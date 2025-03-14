Boise bests Aztecs in battle of bubble teams

Brian Dutcher said at halftime that rebounding and toughness would decide the game in their Mountain West quarterfinal clash with Boise State.

Advantage Broncos.

San Diego State gave up a 40-28 rebounding advantage, 13 offensive boards, 18 second chance points and 19 points off turnovers in their 62-52 loss in Vegas.

For the first time in his eight seasons as SDSU's head coach Dutcher's team will miss the Mountain West Championship Game.

Nick Boyd fueled San Diego State offensively, scoring 20 points and finishing as the only Aztec in double digits. BJ Davis put SDSU up 33-22 in the first half, but the Broncos responded with consecutive threes to trim their deficit to five points before intermission.

The Broncos opened the second half on a 7-0 run.

Boyd put SDSU ahead 47-45 on a layup with 9:11 left on the clock. They went the rest of the game without a made basket.

The loss is a setback for SDSU's NCAA Tournament hopes. They were considered among the last four in or last four byes by various bracketologists ahead of Thursday's loss.