Bogaerts gets Padres started in win, managers bump as benches clear

The San Diego Padres avoided a 4-game sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers by winning the final game of the series, however the solid Padres win was not the main talking point.

In a series marked by multiple hit batters on both sides, with tensions rising each time, a breaking point came late Thursday night.

After Fernando Tatis Jr. got hit by a pitch in the 9th inning, Padres manager Mike Shildt came out of his dugout yelling and then crossed home plate and continued yelling into the Dodgers dugout.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts came out to meet Shildt, and the two manager bumped into each other before being separated by umpires and players. Both teams benches emptied as players came to the defense of their managers with minor pushing by both teams.

After a few minutes, tensions subsided and both Shildt and Roberts were ejected.

Then in the bottom of the 9th inning, Robert Suarez was ejected after hitting Shohei Ohtani.

The Dodgers scored 3 runs in the 9th and had the winning run at bat, before Yuki Matsui recorded the game ending strikeout.

Xander Bogaerts was the "X" factor in the Padres win to salvage the final game of the 4-game series against the Dodgers.

Bogaerts had 4 hits in 4 at bats and scored 3 runs to lead the Padres offense, it was his first 4-hit game of the season.

The Padres got the scoring started in the 2nd inning when Xander Bogaerts hit a solo home run 401 feet to center.

San Diego added another run in the 5th inning, on a sac fly by Jose Iglesias that scored Bogaerts who singled earlier in the inning. The 2-0 Padre lead marked the first time in the 4-game series that they'd lead by more than 1 run.

A Bogaerts doudle in the 7th led to another run, as he came home to score on double by Jake Cronenworth for a 3-0 Padres lead.

In the 8th inning, the Padres increased the lead to 4-0 on an RBI single by Gavin Sheets. A bases loaded walk made it 5-0.

Padres pitcher Ryan Bergert worked 4 scoreless innings, before being pulled after allowing a walk and a single in the 5th inning. Relief pitcher Adrian Morejon got out of the jam by getting Shohei Ohtani to ground out. For Bergert it was his 4th straight solid start, in those last 4 starts he's pitched 20 innings with a 2.25.

The Padres return home to start a 3-game series against the Kansas City Royals Friday, Saturday and Sunday.