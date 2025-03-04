sports

Bodybuilder Jodi Vance dies after heart attack caused by severe dehydration, family says

The young bodybuilder's heart "stopped due to complications of severe dehydration," her family said, as she was in Ohio attending the Arnold Sports Festival.

By Mirna Alsharif | NBC News

Jodi Vance
Bodybuilder Jodi Vance died last week after her heart gave out, according to a statement from her family and loved ones.

Vance, who was also a coach, was in Ohio attending the Arnold Sports Festival when she died, per the outlet. She began to feel sick while there and was taken to a local hospital.

“Her heart stopped due to complications of severe dehydration,” the statement from her family read. “Despite all efforts by the hospital, they were unable to revive her.”

The circumstances surrounding Vance's death are not known at this time, but according to her family it was "sudden and unexpected."

"She was a beautiful person inside and out and she will be missed every single day," her family said.

Vance's loved ones encouraged others hearing about her death to prioritize their health.

Fitness supplement company, Eminent Nutrition, who Vance represented as an athlete, honored the late bodybuilder in a post on Instagram as "an amazing, unique, and beautiful soul."

"One of our favorite memories is watching the passion and love Jodi poured into others," the post read. "Jodi's contagious energy and love was something we can all cherish and remember." 

