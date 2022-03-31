Bobby Wagner signing with Rams, how does his contract stack up? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Los Angeles Rams are once again loading up on star talent.

After losing Von Miller in free agency to the Buffalo Bills, the Rams reportedly will sign linebacker Bobby Wagner to a five-year, $50 million deal worth up to $65 million. Wagner's former teammate Richard Sherman first broke the news and the team later confirmed it.

The rich get richer! Lose future HOF @VonMiller and gain future HOF @Bwagz. The @Ravens made a last min push but the Reigning champs @RamsNFL were too good to pass up. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 31, 2022

Wagner, 31, played the first 10 seasons of his career with the Seattle Seahawks after being drafted in the second round in 2012. He was First-Team All-Pro six times, Second-Team All-Pro twice and made eight Pro Bowls with Seattle, in addition to winning a Super Bowl ring in 2013.

The Seahawks cut Wagner earlier in March after trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Now, the club has to face its former franchise pillar twice a year for the foreseeable future.

The Rams have been no strangers to paying up for superstars. Last season they added Matthew Stafford, Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. before winning the Super Bowl. Since hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in February, Los Angeles signed Allen Robinson and Wagner while losing Miller. Beckham remains a free agent as the calendar turns to April.

Los Angeles is betting that Wagner -- an L.A. native -- still has plenty left in the tank after 10 exceptional seasons in Seattle.