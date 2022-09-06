Bills-Rams 2022 NFL Kickoff Game Odds: Spread, Total, Player Props and More

Bills at Rams odds for 2022 NFL kickoff game originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Los Angeles Rams will fulfill their role as defending Super Bowl champions and play host to the Buffalo Bills for the 2022 NFL season opener on Thursday night.

Rams WR Cooper Kupp, who took home Super Bowl MVP odds in February, looks to propel the Rams' high-powered offense in what promises to be a track meet at SoFi Stadium.

With the game set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, now's the time to take a look at odds for the 2022 NFL kickoff game.

Who is favored between the Bills and the Rams?

The Bills possess a small, two-point edge over the Rams in Week 1, which is a bit of a surprise given Los Angeles’ status as defending champions as well as the fact they're returning a majority of their starters from the 2021 Super Bowl-winning roster.

History gets no love here, though, as the Bills are the flavor of the summer and the unquestioned Super Bowl favorite during the 2022 NFL preseason.

Spread: Bills -2, Rams +2

Points total: Over/under 51.5

Team total: Bills 26.5, Rams 24.5

Moneyline: Bills -131, Rams +110

Bills-Rams anytime touchdown scorer

Cooper Kupp dominated football in 2021, and the bookmakers expect much of the same this season, as the Rams star receiver is the only player on the field Thursday with negative odds to find the end zone.

Here are the odds for anytime touchdown scorer:

Cooper Kupp (-131)

Stefon Diggs (+130)

Cam Akers (+140)

Gabriel Davis (+140)

Allen Robinson (+160)

Devin Singletary (+165)

Josh Allen (+175)

Tyler Higbee (+210)

Van Jefferson (+230)

Dawson Knox (+230)

Bills-Rams passing yard props

PointsBet has a few quarterback-related props for the 2022 season opener, giving a slight advantage to the Bills’ Josh Allen.

The 2022 NFL MVP favorite is expected to out-throw Rams QB Matthew Stafford by five yards, according to the oddsmakers. Here’s how the passing totals break down:

Josh Allen: Over 270.5 (-121)

Josh Allen: Under 270.5 (-110)

Matthew Stafford: Over 265.50 (-115)

Matthew Stafford: Under 265.5 (-115)

Bills-Rams rushing yard props

The Bills and Rams each lack a true No. 1 running back, which makes the running back props intriguing Thursday night. PointsBet doesn’t have a single rusher listed above the 50-yard plateau.

Here’s a look at the NFL rushing props for the Bills and Rams:

Cam Akers: Over 45.5 (-115)

Cam Akers: Under 45.5 (-115)

Darrell Henderson: Over 30.5 (-115)

Darrel Henderson: Under 30.5 (-115)

Devin Singletary: Over 45.5 (-105)

Devin Singletary: Under 45.5 (-125)

Josh Allen: Over 35.5 (-125)

Josh Allen: Under 35.5 (-105)

Bills-Rams receiving props

Kupp isn’t the only Rams receiver catching the bookmakers' eyes. The Rams were able to add former Chicago Bear WR Allen Robinson in the offseason, and he projects to play a critical role on the field at SoFi Stadium.

Let’s look at all the WR-related props for the Bills and Rams:

Allen Robinson: Over 65.5 (-105)

Allen Robinson: Under 65.5 (-125)

Cam Akers: Over 15.5 (+100)

Cam Akers: Under 15.5 (-131)

Cooper Kupp: Over 95.5 (+120)

Cooper Kupp: Under 95.5 (-150)

Darrell Henderson: Over 15.5 (-115)

Darrel Henderson: Under 15.5 (-115)

Dawson Knox: Over 35.5 (-105)

Dawson Knox: Under 35.5 (-125)

Bills at Rams Week 1 game props

It’s not all point totals and yardage props over at PointsBet. The oddsmakers have fun, novelty wagers for those looking to have some fun during the game.

Here’s a look at one such game prop:

Will there be a 2 point conversion?

Yes (+260)

No (-375)

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.