‘Beyond Terrible': Twitter Blasts 2023 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge

Team Jazz won the 2023 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge, but that was not the focal point for social media

By Sanjesh Singh

The hometown Team Jazz won the 2023 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge, but spectators lost.

Team Jazz -- comprising Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton and Walker Kessler -- topped Team Antetokounmpo (Giannis Antetokounmpo was replaced by Bucks teammate Jrue Holiday) and Team Rook (Paolo Banchero, Jabari Smith Jr., Jaden Ivey), but it was not the sight fans hoped for.

From the rough passing challenges (including technical issues that saw the moving rack stop moving) to the poor shooting on display, it was certainly a challenge for the players to showcase their skills. 

Team Jazz topped the leaderboard with 300 points, Team Rook logged 100 and Team Antetokounmpo blanked with zero among the mini competitions.

Here's how social media reacted to the event:

