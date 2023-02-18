Best Fashion Looks at 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend in Utah

Best fashion looks at NBA All-Star Weekend originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The stage is set for this year's NBA All-Star weekend, which will be hosted by the Utah Jazz in the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The weekend will mark the 72nd edition of the event.

The league's best and brightest stars from the Eastern and Western conferences will battle it out in tonight's All-Star game that features Los Angeles star forward LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo as team captains.

While the All-Star Weekend is the biggest stage for the best in basketball to show off their skills, it's also the biggest stage for the best fashion looks. Players are often spotted in their finest ensembles as they watch the events over the course of the weekend.

Here's a look at some of the most eye-catching looks in Utah:

Friday

Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson attends the 2023 NBA All-Star Rising Stars Game at Vivint Arena.

New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson was spotted courtside for the Rising Stars Game in Utah in an MCM leather jacket and matching pants.

Josh Giddey

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey put on a show on and off the court for this year's All-Star Weekend. Giddey showed up to arena wearing a custom blue Fur coat accompanied by a diamond necklace.

Giddey’s skills were on display in the 40-32 semi-final win against Jason Terry’s team, dishing six assists and three rebounds.