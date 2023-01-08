NFL

Bengals' Joe Mixon Breaks Out Epic Coin Flip Celebration Vs. Ravens

There would be a coin flip for home field advantage if the Ravens beat the Bengals on Sunday

By Logan Reardon

NBC Universal, Inc.

Joe Mixon breaks out epic coin flip celebration vs. Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Tell us how you really feel, Joe Mixon.

After scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Ravens, the Bengals running back pulled a coin out of his glove, flipped it and kicked it away.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The celebration is a clear shot at the NFL’s updated AFC playoff rules, which were altered after Damar Hamlin’s collapse forced the cancellation of last week’s Bengals-Bills game.

If the Bengals (11-4) lose to the Ravens (10-6) in Week 18 and they were to face in the wild card round, the league would flip a coin to decide home field.

Bengals head coach Zach Taylor wasn’t too pleased with the updated rules, considering that Cincinnati would have won the AFC North and potentially play a road wild card game.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

SDSU 20 hours ago

Butler Leads Aztecs MBB to Win in Wyoming

Padres Jan 6

San Diego Padres Sign Engel From White Sox, Bolster Outfield Depth

With the Ravens starting rookie quarterback Anthony Brown and resting key players Mark Andrews and J.K. Dobbins, the Bengals aren’t having much trouble squashing the potential coin flip scenario.

Cincinnati leads 24-7 at halftime after forcing three turnovers.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLCincinnati Bengals
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us