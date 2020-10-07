Bellinger, Dodgers Hold Off Padres to Take 2-0 NLDS Lead

Cody Bellinger managed to impact the game in more ways than one Wednesday Night. As a result, the Dodgers are one game away from ending the Padres' season.

The 2019 NL MVP homered off Zach Davies in the fourth inning to give the Dodgers a 4-1 lead. Then in the top of the seventh he robbed Fernando Tatis Jr. of what would have been a two-run go-ahead home run, with a leaping catch at the fence in center field.

Los Angeles then added two insurance runs in the bottom half to extend their lead to 6-3.

As they have throughout the season, the Padres gave themselves a chance in the final frame. Jake Cronenworth hit an infield single off Kenley Jansen, and came home on an RBI double off the bat of Mitch Moreland. Trent Grisham drove Moreland in on a single to right center, which brought Tatis up trailing 6-5 with a man on and two outs.

Joe Kelly walked Tatis and Manny Machado to load the bases. Eric Hosmer grounded to second to end the game, and the club's chances of another impressive comeback.

Following back-to-back losses, the Padres will face elimination in Thursday's game three.

After trailing 4-1 through five innings, Machado breathed life into the Padres with a sixth inning home run off Kershaw. His solo shot was followed by another off the bat of Hosmer, which narrowed the Padres' deficit to one run.

Zach Davies became the first Padres starting pitcher to last three innings this postseason, completing five frames. Davies gave up four runs on nine hits with three strikeouts.

Kershaw allowed three runs on six hits in six innings with a half dozen strikeouts.

