Women's Ice Hockey Goalie Alex Cavallini is Peaking for Team USA

After an impressive 8-0 shutout in their last game, USA women’s hockey goalie Alex Cavallini continued to shine in their 4-2 victory over the Czech Republic.

Cavallini has only conceded five goals in her six Olympic games in Beijing.

The 30-year-old Cavallini was part of the team that won an Olympic gold medal from Pyeonchang 2018, but she didn’t see a minute of action. Now, finally getting time on the ice, Cavallini is savoring every moment.

"To go through a whole Olympics not playing a minute, but being able to be a great teammate, and this time along, being able to get my first Olympic start is really truly special,” Cavallini said.

While she’s playing for an Olympic medal, Cavallini has an impressive set of medals from her long career.

After winning a national championship with the Wisconsin Badgers in 2011, she was the first-ever woman drafted in the United States Hockey League. Cavallini has also won five world championships.