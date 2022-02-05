Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

WATCH: Team USA's Julia Marino Captures Silver in Slopestyle

Watch Marino's silver medal run, and the run that earned New Zealand its first Winter Olympic gold medal

By Julia Elbaba

Team USA's Julia Marino captured the silver medal in women's slopestyle to earn America's first medal of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Marino took charge of the leaderboard with a final score of 87.86. Her score ultimately was not enough as Australia's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott showcased a phenomenal final run that put her on top, with a gold-winning score of 92.88.

Australia's Tess Coady captured bronze, posting a final score of 82.68.

Fellow American Jamie Anderson, who was looking to make a historical three-peat in the event, finished ninth with a final run of 60.78.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Beijing 2022 Winter OlympicssnowboardingJamie AndersonslopestyleJulia Marino
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us