WATCH: Team USA's Julia Marino Captures Silver in Slopestyle

Team USA's Julia Marino captured the silver medal in women's slopestyle to earn America's first medal of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Marino took charge of the leaderboard with a final score of 87.86. Her score ultimately was not enough as Australia's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott showcased a phenomenal final run that put her on top, with a gold-winning score of 92.88.

Australia's Tess Coady captured bronze, posting a final score of 82.68.

Fellow American Jamie Anderson, who was looking to make a historical three-peat in the event, finished ninth with a final run of 60.78.