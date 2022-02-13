Watch: Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor Win Gold and Silver, Respectively, for Team USA

In her first Olympic Games since becoming an American citizen in December, Kaillie Humphries won gold for the U.S. in women's monobob. The four time Olympic medalist -- three gold, one bronze -- held a commanding lead from the opening run, posting the fastest time in all but the final run.

Joining Humphries on the podium was teammate Elana Meyers Taylor. Meyers Taylor made her fourth Olympic appearance, winning a medal at each one.

Meyers Taylor entered the fourth round in the bronze medal position, but posted a 1:05.11 final run -- .5 seconds faster than bronze medalist Christine de Bruin and the fastest time of that heat -- to claim silver. This is the third silver medal of her Olympic career.