Team USA Women Beat ROC in Winter Olympics Curling Opener

The U.S. women’s curling team is one step closer to an Olympic medal with a win over the Russian Olympic Committee at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

By Julia Elbaba

The U.S. women’s curling team is one step closer to the Olympic podium with a win over the Russian Olympic Committee on Thursday morning.

American sisters Tabitha and Tara Peterson, along with Nina Roth, dominated the ice 9-3 at the National Aquatics Centre.

The Americans took early command of the scoreboard rushing out to a 2-0 lead. The ROC earned a point by the second end, but the U.S. answered with confidence and precision, grabbing a 6-1 lead. Team USA closed out the match with three more points by the end of the seventh end, forcing the ROC to concede.  

The win gives Team USA a point towards the 10-team round-robin field. The four teams with the most wins at the end of the round-robin will get to play for medals. 

In 2018, the U.S. went 4-5 in round-robin play and tied for fifth with China, Canada, and Switzerland. Ultimately, the gold was awarded to Sweden, silver to South Korea and bronze to Japan.

The dynamic trio next faces Denmark on Thursday at 7:05 a.m. ET and will be live-streamed.


