The mixed team ski jumping champions of the 2022 Winter Games are none other than Slovenia.

The four-person team consists of Nika Kriznar, Timi Zajc, Peter Prevc and Ursa Bogataj.

After a great fight, Slovenia clinched gold, the ROC silver and Canada the bronze.

After the first round of female jumpers in the finals, Slovenia led the scoreboard, with Norway and the ROC right behind.

Following the men’s first jumps, the leads became Slovenia, ROC and Canada. These places remained steady after the second female jumps as well.

Slovenia led the entire time, while Japan was clinging onto any chance at stepping on the podium.

Japan’s Kobayashi Ryoyu landed a monster 106 meter jump during the last round of male jumps, pulling them ahead of Austria, and placing them in third.



Canada hopped up into the silver medal position after Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes secured a great flight.

The quality of Evgeniy Klimov’s last flight bumped the ROC up to first place.

But it was no match for Slovenia’s Peter Prevc, whose last jump pushed the nation’s score to 100 points ahead of anyone else.

It’s no surprise considering Slovenia’s Bogataj clinched the gold during the women’s individual normal hill final and Kriznar earned the bronze.

After the first round of the mixed team event, we saw a number of great flights, but also three disqualifications. As a result, Germany and China were bumped out going into the final round.

Slovenia advanced in first place, Norway in second, ROC in third and Canada in fourth. Poland was in fifth, Austria was sixth, the Czech Republic was seventh and Japan was in eighth. Japan took the eighth and last spot in qualifying for the finals, despite the disqualification of Takanashi Sara.

Those competing:

SLO: Nika Kriznar, Timi Zajc, Peter Prevc, Ursa Bogataj

NOR: Annie Odine Stroem, Robert Johansson, Silje Opseth, Marius Lindvik

ROC: Irma Makhinia, Danil Sadreev, Irina Avvakumova, Evgeniy Klimov

CAN: Alexandria Loutitt, Matthew Soukup, Abigail Strate, Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes

POL: Nicole Konderla, Dawid Kubacki, Kinga Rajda, Kamil Stoch

AUT: Daniela Iraschko Stolz, Stefan Kraft, Lisa Eder, Manuel Fettner

CZE: Klara Ulrichova, Cestmir Kozisek, Karolina Indrackova, Roman Koudelka

JAP: Takanashi Sara, Sato Yukiya, Ito Yuki, Kobayashi Ryoyu

The mixed team event in normal hill is a new event added to the ski jumping roster this year at the 2022 Winter Games. The event is the third of five medal events in ski jumping.

High expectations were evident from the medal-winners from the individual normal hill events that took place on Saturday and Sunday. For the men: Japan clinched gold, Austria silver and Poland bronze. For the women: Slovenia clinched gold, Germany silver and Slovenia bronze.

Men’s individual large hill is up next. Training rounds will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 5 a.m. EST, qualification rounds will be on Friday, Feb. 11 at 6 a.m. EST and the final medal round will be on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7 a.m. EST. You can catch these events on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.