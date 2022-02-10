American figure skater Nathan Chen won the gold medal in men's free skate at the 2022 Beijing Olympics with a score of 332.60. Japan's Yuma Kagiyama and Shoma Uno won the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Chen's victory was applauded by athletes and celebrities alike after coming back from his disappointing performance at the 2018 Olympics, where he placed fifth. Chen has dominated the figure skating world since then, and delivered in the most high-pressure moment Wednesday night.

Chen's gold medal was the second captured by Team USA in its best night so far in Beijing. Chloe Kim won her second gold in the women's snowboarding halfpipe.

Former Olympic champion figure skater Charlie White expressed his excitement for Chen's gold medal, among other former stars:

Finally able to breathe. Thank you, Nathan. Jeeeez I don’t think I’ve felt that nervous since I was out there!!! Way to go buddyyyyyy!!!!! Ahhhhhh Olympic gold medalist!!!! @nathanwchen — Charlie White (@CharlieaWhite) February 10, 2022

He wasn't the only skater to applaud Chen's achievement.



Congratulations to you @nathanwchen Olympic Gold medalist 🥇🇺🇸 — Kristi Yamaguchi (@kristiyamaguchi) February 10, 2022

Nathan Chen winning the Olympic Games is a dream. I don't even have words for how much joy seeing Nathan succeed gives me. OKAY FINE YES I CRIED WHATEVER SHUT UP IM A HUGE BABY I DON'T CARE YAY — Adam Rippon (@AdamRippon) February 10, 2022

Chen, a fan of the Utah Jazz, also got a shoutout from his favorite team:

CONGRATULATIONS TO UTAH JAZZ FAN @nathanwchen ON YOUR GOLD MEDAL 🏅 pic.twitter.com/ebkzM6pqAy — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 10, 2022

Olympic gold medal-winner Meryl Davis also chimed in with support.