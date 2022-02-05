Tessa Maud, an 18-year-old representing Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics, is documenting everything about her first-ever Olympics.

"Competing at the Olympics has been a dream of mine since I was a little girl and I cannot believe that it has become my reality," she wrote. "lm SO excited to be able represent my country in Beijing and do the O Show w some of my biggest role models and so many of the people that I love! This Olympic year is going to be a really special one (sic)."

Maud is part of the U.S. Snowboarding Halfpipe team along Chloe Kim, Shaun White, Maddie Mastro, Taylor Gold, Chase Josey, Zoe Kalapos, and Lucas Foster. She will be competing in halfpipe.

The Carlsbad teen has taken to TikTok to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at athlete life in Beijing. Take a look at her TikToks below to travel with her to Beijing, see a review of the smart beds, learn what she's eating and more.

Travel Vlog to Beijing

While the Olympics were her destination, Maud took to social media to document the journey getting there. She chronicled the flights, the airports, the bus and everything in between.



Smart Bed Review

Unlike the recycled cardboard beds at the Tokyo Olympics, athletes in the Olympic Village are sleeping on "comfy" smart beds. Maud says she slept in zero-gravity mode one night from 7:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Olympic Swag: Skims x Team USA Haul

Kim Kardashian's Skims shapewear line debuted a new Team USA capsule collection that was designed for the female athletes participating in the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. Maud showed off the Skims swag dubbing it the "best day of my life."

Food Reviews

From dinner to breakfast, Maud has done several food reviews during her time in Beijing. In the video below, breakfast Day 2 consists of scrambled eggs, bacon, rice, a green tea cheesecake, pitaya and a latte.

To see more of Maud's Olympic experience, follow her on TikTok.