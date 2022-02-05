Tessa Maud

Snowboarder Tessa Maud's TikToks Give Glimpse Into Athlete Life at the Winter Olympics

From getting there to the opening ceremony, the snowboarding phenom is documenting EVERYTHING about her first-ever Olympics.

By Whitney Irick

Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC

Tessa Maud, an 18-year-old representing Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics, is documenting everything about her first-ever Olympics.

"Competing at the Olympics has been a dream of mine since I was a little girl and I cannot believe that it has become my reality," she wrote. "lm SO excited to be able represent my country in Beijing and do the O Show w some of my biggest role models and so many of the people that I love! This Olympic year is going to be a really special one (sic)."

Maud is part of the U.S. Snowboarding Halfpipe team along Chloe Kim, Shaun White, Maddie Mastro, Taylor Gold, Chase Josey, Zoe Kalapos, and Lucas Foster. She will be competing in halfpipe.

The Carlsbad teen has taken to TikTok to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at athlete life in Beijing. Take a look at her TikToks below to travel with her to Beijing, see a review of the smart beds, learn what she's eating and more.

Travel Vlog to Beijing

While the Olympics were her destination, Maud took to social media to document the journey getting there. She chronicled the flights, the airports, the bus and everything in between.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

@tessamaud_

travel vlog to beijing @Emily Mariko style #roadtobeijing2022 #olympictok #olympics2022 #snowboardhalfpipe #beijing2022 #teamusa #snowboarding2022

♬ original sound - tessa maud

Smart Bed Review

Unlike the recycled cardboard beds at the Tokyo Olympics, athletes in the Olympic Village are sleeping on "comfy" smart beds. Maud says she slept in zero-gravity mode one night from 7:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

@tessamaud_

Reply to @linzdefranco bed review @olympics @teamusa #olympicbedtiktok #olympicbed #olympictok #roadtobeijing2022 #olympics2022 #snowboardhalfpipe

♬ Lost - Album Version - Frank Ocean

Olympic Swag: Skims x Team USA Haul

Kim Kardashian's Skims shapewear line debuted a new Team USA capsule collection that was designed for the female athletes participating in the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. Maud showed off the Skims swag dubbing it the "best day of my life."

@tessamaud_

@SKIMS x @teamusa haul! to say i’m in love and obsessed is an understatement. THANK YOU❤️ #skimsforteamusa #skims #snowboardhalfpipe

♬ original sound - tessa maud

Food Reviews

From dinner to breakfast, Maud has done several food reviews during her time in Beijing. In the video below, breakfast Day 2 consists of scrambled eggs, bacon, rice, a green tea cheesecake, pitaya and a latte.

@tessamaud_

breakfast day 2 @teamusa @olympics #olympictok #roadtobeijing2022 #olympics2022 #teamusa #snowboardhalfpipe #breakfastinbeijing

♬ Skate - Trees and Lucy

To see more of Maud's Olympic experience, follow her on TikTok.

How to Watch 3 hours ago

Winter Olympics TV Schedule: How to Watch or Stream Upcoming Events

Olympic Games 12 hours ago

Carlsbad Teen Olympian's Family Hosts Opening Ceremony Watch Party

This article tagged under:

Tessa MaudBeijing 2022 Winter Olympics
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us