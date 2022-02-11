Olympian Chloe Kim Was Listening to Megan Thee Stallion on Her Gold-Winning Run

The Queen of Halfpipe was rocking another queen when she dropped in for her gold medal-winning run at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

While Torrance's Chloe Kim flipped mind-blowing tricks with ease, pumping through her speakers was Megan Thee Stallion's "Megan's Piano," she told NBC 7's Steven Luke following the run that secured her Olympic title.

The snowboarding star wouldn't rap the lyrics because...well, NSFW, but she said fans of the rapper would know the exact moment she dropped into the halfpipe.

Kim also tells Luke about hitting her head on her third run, which led to some fuzzy post-competition moments; she talks the best DM she's received since winning her second Olympic gold: It was from Awkwafina; and reveals what was behind her churro obsession last Olympics.

After securing her second Olympic gold medal with her first safety run in this year’s snowboarding half pipe event, Chloe Kim hit her head on her third and final run.

And ICYMI Kim's gold medal-winning run, watch it below. You may want to add a little beat to it yourself.