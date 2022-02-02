Here's How to Watch Freestyle Skiing at the Winter Olympics

Skiing is always fun to watch and all. But when skiers have to do tricks off of jumps and rails, or navigate the bumpy terrain of a mogul-covered course, or do flips and twists through the air, it becomes a must-see event.

That combination of athleticism and showmanship will be on full display during the freestyle skiing events at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. It all begins on Feb. 3 and runs through Feb. 19.

Freestyle skiing debuted at the Olympics in 1992, with moguls being the first discipline added to the program. In 2022, there will be 13 medal events in the sport, with big air and mixed team aerials making their Olympic debuts in Beijing.

Here is how you can watch all the speed skating action at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, along with streaming info, Team USA’s outlook and more athletes to watch:

What is the schedule for freestyle skiing at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

Freestyle skiing begins on Feb. 3 with men’s and women’s mogul qualifications and concludes on Feb. 19 with the men’s freeski halfpipe final.

Below is the full event schedule for each day of competition for freestyle skiing.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Women's moguls qualification 1: Thursday, Feb. 3, 5 a.m. ET

Men's moguls qualification 1: Thursday, Feb. 3, 6:45 a.m. ET

Men's moguls qualification 2: Saturday, Feb. 5, 5 a.m. ET

Men's moguls final: Saturday, Feb 5, 6:30 a.m. ET

Women's moguls qualification 2: Sunday, Feb. 6, 5 a.m. ET

Women's moguls final: Sunday, Feb. 6, 6:30 a.m. ET

Women's freeski big air qualification: Sunday, Feb. 6, 8:30 p.m. ET

Men's freeski big air qualification: Monday, Feb. 7, 12:30 a.m. ET

Women's freeski big air final: Monday, Feb. 7, 9 p.m. ET

Men's freeski big air final: Tuesday, Feb. 8, 10 p.m. ET

Mixed team aerials final: Thursday, Feb. 10, 6 a.m. ET

Women's freeski slopestyle qualification: Saturday, Feb. 12, 9 p.m. ET

Women's aerials qualification: Sunday, Feb. 13, 6 a.m. ET

Women's freeski slopestyle final: Sunday, Feb. 13, 8:30 p.m. ET

Men's freeski slopestyle qualification: Sunday, Feb. 13, 11:30 p.m. ET

Women's aerials final: Monday, Feb. 14, 6 a.m. ET

Men's freeski slopestyle final: Monday, Feb. 14, 8:30 p.m. ET

Men's aerials qualification: Tuesday, Feb. 15, 6 a.m. ET

Men's aerials final: Wednesday, Feb. 16, 6 a.m. ET

Women's freeski halfpipe qualification: Wednesday, Feb. 16, 8:30 p.m. ET

Women's ski cross seeding: Wednesday, Feb. 16, 10:30 p.m. ET

Men's freeski halfpipe qualification: Wednesday, Feb 16, 11:30 p.m. ET

Women's ski cross finals: Thursday, Feb. 17, 1 a.m. ET

Women's freeski halfpipe final: Thursday, Feb. 17, 8:30 p.m. ET

Men's ski cross seeding: Thursday, Feb. 17, 10:45 p.m. ET

Men's ski cross finals: Friday, Feb. 18, 1:45 a.m. ET

Men's freeski halfpipe final: Friday, Feb. 18, 8:30 p.m. ET

Who is competing in freestyle skiing for Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

David Wise will try to remain the only man to ever win gold in the freeski halfpipe event. Wise is seeking a third straight gold medal in the event, which made its Olympic debut in 2014.

Colby Stevenson is set to make his Olympic debut, competing in men’s slopestyle. The 24-year-old, with a victory at the 2020 X Games and a world silver medal in 2021, is continuing his comeback after suffering a fractured skull and traumatic brain injury in a 2016 car accident.

Ashley Caldwell, Jaelin Kauf and Winter Vinecki are among the United States’ best hope for gold in women’s aerials and moguls.

Of the 32 skiers on the U.S. team, 18 will be making their Olympic debuts. Here’s the full team:

Freeski Halfpipe

Aaron Blunck, Hanna Faulhaber, Alex Ferreira, Birk Irving, Brita Sigourney, Devin Logan, Carly Margulies, David Wise.

Freeski Slopestyle/Big Air

Caroline Claire, Mac Forehand, Nick Goepper, Alex Hall, Marin Hamill, Darian Stevens, Colby Stevenson, Maggie Voisin.

Aerials

Ashley Caldwell, Kaila Kuhn, Chris Lillis, Eric Loughran, Megan Nick, Justin Schoenefeld, Winter Vinecki.

Moguls

Olivia Giaccio, Jaelin Kauf, Cole McDonald, Kai Owens, Nick Page, Hannah Soar, Dylan Walczyk, Brad Wilson.

Who are the best freestyle skiers at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

China's Eileen Gu, looking to build off of her 2021 success, has potential to be the breakout star of the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Making her X Games debut at 17 years old, Gu won medals in slopestyle, halfpipe and big air. Shortly after at the world championships, she captured titles in slopestyle and halfpipe and took bronze in big air. Gu, now 18, has said she intends to compete in all three events at the Olympics.

Canada's Mikael Kingsbury is essentially the Michael Jordan of men's moguls. In addition to winning gold in the event at the 2018 Games, he owns the most World Cup titles, World Cup moguls victories and the most freestyle world championships medals.

Perrine Laffont of France has dominated women's moguls, taking gold at the 2018 Games and the 2021 World Championships.

The headliner for the United States is Wise, who will be seeking a gold medal three-peat in men's halfpipe. In women's halfpipe, Cassie Sharpe of Canada has medaled in each of the last four X Games, taking bronze in 2018, gold in 2019, bronze in 2020 and silver in 2021.

Who won gold in freestyle skiing at the 2018 Winter Olympics?

Wise won a second straight gold medal in men's ski halfpipe, edging his teammate Alex Ferreira by less than a point on the final run.

Kelsey Serwa won women's ski cross, giving Canada a third straight victory in the event. Also taking gold for Canada in 2018 was Sharpe in women's ski halfpipe, Brady Leman in men's ski cross and Kingsbury in men's moguls.

Oleksandr Abramenko was victorious in men's aerials to give Ukraine its first medal in freestyle skiing.

Other 2018 gold medal winners included Anna Guskova of Belarus in women's aerials, Perrine Laffont of France in women's moguls, Sarah Hoefflin of Switzerland in women's ski slopestyle and Øystein Bråten of Norway in men's ski slopestyle.

What country has the most medals in freestyle skiing?

Canada and the United States share the lead for the most medals in freestyle skiing with 25 each. The Canadians, however, have captured the most gold with 12, compared to nine for the U.S.

France has the third-most medals with 12 (three gold), followed by China with 11 (one gold) and Norway with nine (three gold).