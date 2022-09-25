Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bees Crowd Around Goal Post at Packers-Buccaneers Game

The game still went on as scheduled

By Max Molski

Bees crowd around goal post at Packers-Buccaneers game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Raymond James Stadium was buzzing on Sunday, and it wasn’t just fans getting excited for a Tom Brady-Aaron Rodgers showdown.

A swarm of bees crowded around the south goal post ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 3 matchup against the Packers.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Despite the bees, Sunday’s matchup commenced at its scheduled 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

Padres 18 hours ago

San Diego Padres Ride Darvish and Rare Run Scoring Binge to Win at Coors Field

Football 23 hours ago

Aztecs Offense Struggles Again but Finds a Way to Beat Toledo

The Bucs are playing their home opener on Sunday. It is their first home game at Raymond James Stadium since their first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 13.

Bucs kicker Ryan Succop hit a 45-yard field goal through the south goal post to open the scoring. Thankfully, the ball did not hit an upright or crossbar.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Tampa Bay BuccaneersNFLGreen Bay Packers
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us