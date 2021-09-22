Justin Fields

Bears' Justin Fields Will Start Against Browns in Week 3

First-round QB gets first career start in tough road spot at Cleveland

The Justin Fields era is beginning... kind of.

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced Justin Fields will be the starting quarterback in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns.

He also reiterated that Andy Dalton is still the starter when he is healthy. Dalton suffered a bone bruise against the Cincinnati Bengals that will keep him out in Week 3.

