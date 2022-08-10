NFL

Baltimore Ravens to Play for Record 21st Straight Preseason Win

The Ravens play the Tennessee Titans on Thursday to open their 2022 preseason schedule

By Sanjesh Singh

2022 NFL preseason: Ravens look for 21st straight win originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Preseason wins typically aren’t remembered in the history books, but the Baltimore Ravens are an exception.

The Ravens are currently on a whopping 20-0 winning streak in preseason games dating back to 2016. That mark surpassed the Green Bay Packers’ 19-game stretch from 1959 to 1962 as the longest preseason winning streak in NFL history. 

Now entering the 2022 preseason, the Ravens are hoping to defend that run starting Thursday against the Tennessee Titans. They will also play the Arizona Cardinals on the road and close the three-game preseason against the Washington Commanders at home. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here’s every Ravens preseason win from that 20-game stretch (2020 did not have a preseason due to COVID-19):

2016

Ravens 22 – Carolina Panthers 19

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

San Diego Padres 3 hours ago

Bats Go Boom! The Padres Offense Explodes In A 13-7 Win Against The Giants

San Diego Padres 21 hours ago

Soto Hits 1st Homer As A Padre And Machado Hits Walk Off Home Run

Ravens 19 – Indianapolis Colts 18

Ravens 30 – Detroit Lions 9

Ravens 23 – New Orleans Saints 14

2017

Ravens 23 – Commanders 3

Ravens 31 – Miami Dolphins 7

Ravens 13 – Buffalo Bills 9

Ravens 14 – Saints 13

2018

Ravens 17 – Chicago Bears 16 (Hall of Fame Game)

Ravens 33 – Los Angeles Rams 7

Ravens 20 – Colts 19

Ravens 27 – Dolphins 10

Ravens 30 – Commanders 10

2019

Ravens 29 – Jacksonville Jaguars 0

Ravens 26 – Green Bay Packers 13

Ravens 26 – Philadelphia Eagles 15

Ravens 20 – Commanders 7

2021

Ravens 17 – Saints 14

Ravens 20 – Panthers 3

Ravens 37 – Commanders 3

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLBaltimore Ravens
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us