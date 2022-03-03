Toreros

Balanced Toreros Outlast Pepperdine in WCC Tournament Opener

Four USD players scored in double figures, led by 20 from Joey Calcaterra.

By The Associated Press and Darnay Tripp

WCC

Joey Calcaterra had 20 points as San Diego beat Pepperdine 74-67 in the West Coast Conference Tourney first round on Thursday night.

It was the Toreros' first WCC Tournament win since 2019.

Yavuz Gultekin had 14 points for San Diego (15-15). Marcellus Earlington added 13 points and 13 rebounds. Jase Townsend had 11 points.

Houston Mallette had 12 points and six rebounds for the Waves (7-25). Mike Mitchell Jr. added 12 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Jan Zidek had 10 points.

San Diego will take on Portland Friday at 8:00 p.m. The two teams split their regular season series.


