Balanced Toreros Outlast Pepperdine in WCC Tournament Opener

Joey Calcaterra had 20 points as San Diego beat Pepperdine 74-67 in the West Coast Conference Tourney first round on Thursday night.

It was the Toreros' first WCC Tournament win since 2019.

Don't let Joey Calcaterra get in his zone.



That's a game-high 17 points for the redshirt senior as he gives us back the lead.#GoToreros pic.twitter.com/ck2wxkgueb — San Diego Men's Basketball (@usdmbb) March 4, 2022

Yavuz Gultekin had 14 points for San Diego (15-15). Marcellus Earlington added 13 points and 13 rebounds. Jase Townsend had 11 points.

Houston Mallette had 12 points and six rebounds for the Waves (7-25). Mike Mitchell Jr. added 12 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Jan Zidek had 10 points.

Yeezy for 3️⃣.



A back-and-forth battle down the stretch here in Las Vegas.#GoToreros pic.twitter.com/Tjmv8m7net — San Diego Men's Basketball (@usdmbb) March 4, 2022

San Diego will take on Portland Friday at 8:00 p.m. The two teams split their regular season series.