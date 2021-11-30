Balanced Aztecs Entertain in Runaway Win Over Long Beach

Trey Pulliam scored 16 points, including the first four in an 18-2 run in the first half that gave San Diego State control en route to a 72-47 win against Long Beach State on Tuesday night.

Matt Bradley had 12 points and Keith Dinwiddie scored 12 off the bench for SDSU (5-2), which beat Long Beach State (2-5) for the seventh straight time and the 15th time in 16 games. Lamont Butler scored 11.

Colin Slater led Long Beach State with eight points.

The Aztecs bounced back from a rough performance in a 58-43 loss to No. 20 Southern California on Friday night in the title game of the Wooden Legacy in Anaheim.

San Diego State will play at No. 24 Michigan on Saturday. It will be coach Brian Dutcher's first time back at Crisler Center since he was on the staffs of Bill Frieder and Steve Fisher from the 1988-89 season until Fisher was fired before the 1997-98 season. Dutcher had a hand in recruiting the Fab Five, including Juwan Howard, who's in his third season as Michigan's coach.

Dutcher followed Fisher to SDSU in 1999 and was elevated to head coach after Fisher retired following the 2016-17 season.

The Aztecs trailed 13-12 when they went on an 18-2 run to take control. Pulliam scored the first four points of the run, on a reverse layup off a turnover and a floater after Lamont Butler stole the ball.

Butler and Chad Baker-Mazara made 3-pointers and Keshad Johnson had a windmill slam dunk to make it 28-15. Dinwiddie made two free throws to finish the run.

Keshad Johnson gave us a Dunk of the Year candidate last week.



Tonight he had the most entertaining eight point performance you'll see.



Four made baskets, four dunks.



Keshad can get 🆙



🎥: @Stadium pic.twitter.com/lkK9Wsdjkv — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) December 1, 2021

Lamont Butler had two impressive dunks in the second half. He came out with a sprained wrist with the Aztecs well ahead. The Aztecs continued their dunkfest with two alley-oop slams by Johnson in the final minutes.

MILESTONE

Prior to the game, Dutcher was presented with the game ball from his 100th career victory, a 73-56 win against Georgetown on Thanksgiving night in the Wooden Legacy. Dutcher became the fastest Aztecs coach to reach the milestone, in his 132nd game.