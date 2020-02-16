Aztecs

Aztecs Stay Perfect! San Diego State Basketball Beats Boise State Pushing Record to 26-0

By Todd Strain

sdsu basketball player
Loren Orr/Getty Images

San Diego State Basketball is still perfect! The Aztecs have played 26 games and won all 26.

Playing in front of a vocal crowd in Boise, Idaho, San Diego State beat Boise State 72 to 55, improving to 26-0 (15-0 in the Mountain West Conference).

The Aztecs led by 14 at the half, but were challenged in the second half.

Multiple times Boise State got within single digits, but each time the Aztecs answered back and pushed ahead to comfortable leads.

A Boise bucket trimmed the lead to 50-42 with 10:26 remaining, but San Diego State went on a 22-8 run to put the game on ice.

Malachi Flynn scored a game 22 points to lead the Aztecs. In fact, five players score in double digits!

San Diego State has three regular-season games remaining.

Catch a game in San Diego on Feb. 22 when they host UNLV.

