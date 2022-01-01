San Diego State Basketball

Aztecs Start New Year With A Victory In Vegas

San Diego State beat UNLV 62-55 on first day of 2022, and open Mountain West Conference play with a win.

By Todd Strain

San Diego State opened up Mountain West Conference play facing some adversity. The Aztecs were forced to play without 2 top contributors, who just happen to be their 2 point guards too. Trey Pulliam and Lamont Butler both were unavailable, but that didn't hinder the Aztecs on the court.

Matt Bradley had 17 points and seven rebounds and Keshad Johnson recorded 10 points and 11 rebounds to carry San Diego State to a 62-55 win over UNLV on Saturday in a Mountain West Conference opener.


San Diego State (9-3, 1-0) earned its fourth consecutive victory. Chad Baker added 11 points. Nathan Mensah had 10 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.

The Runnin' Rebels' 29.7 field-goal percentage represented the worst mark by a San Diego State opponent this season.

UNLV totaled 23 points in the second half, a season low for the team. The Aztecs win ended a 4-game UNLV win streak.

San Diego State's next game is January 5th at Viejas Arena against Fresno State.

