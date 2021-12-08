Aztecs Hold off Fullerton for 66-56 Win

It looked like the Aztecs were going to cruise past Fullerton Wednesday night, but the visitors provided more stress inside Viejas Arena than they probably should have.

Matt Bradley scored 14 of his game high 22 points in the first half of their 66-56 win.

Bradley supplied nine of the team's first 13 points and helped them get out to a 30-16 lead at one point in the first half.

Tray Maddox Jr. kept San Diego State from running away with the victory, scoring 15 points including a long range three-pointer that got the Titans within one point, 52-51 with 4:19 remaining in the game.

Brian Dutcher's team answered with a 9-2 run to take control for good.

SDSU is 6-3, and doesn't play again until December 17 when they face 8-2 Saint Mary's in Phoenix.