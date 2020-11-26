Aztecs Headed to Colorado After Cancellation of Buffs-USC

With less than 48 hours until kickoff, the San Diego State football program announced its plans for Saturday.

The Aztecs are headed to Boulder.

Shortly after Colorado had its visit to USC canceled by the Pac-12 because of COVID-19 cases in the Trojan locker room, SDSU announced that it will visit the 2-0 Buffaloes Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

The game will air on Pac-12 Network.

The Aztecs had been searching for a backup plan to their Fresno State game for about a week. Their search ramped up when the Mountain West wiped that matchup off the schedule due to COVID precautions stemming from the Fresno State program.

Brady Hoke: "We want to play. Period. Our guys want to play." — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) November 23, 2020

This will mark the second all-time meeting between the programs, the first resulting in a 34-14 San Diego State loss in 2002. The Aztecs have won five of their last six meetings with Pac-12 teams.

Colorado beat UCLA 48-42 and Stanford 35-32 to start their season. The Buffaloes then had their next two games canceled, including their November 21 matchup with Arizona State.