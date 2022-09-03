Aztecs Fall In Snapdragon Stadium Debut, SDSU loses 38-20 To Arizona

The temperature was hot, the play on the field by the home team was not.

San Diego State opened Snapdragon Stadium with a 38-20 loss to Arizona on a day in which the temperatures consistently flirted with 100 degrees.

After playing the previous 2 seasons in Carson and before that in the dilapidated SDCCU Stadium, the Aztecs played their first game at Snapdragon Stadium with an announced sell-out crowd of 34,046.

Arizona jumped out to a 17-3 lead and never looked back. Quarterback Jayden de Laura threw 4 touchdown passes, 3 to Jacob Cowing. The Wildcat offense out gained the Aztecs with 461 total yards to just 232 for the home team.

New Aztec starting quarterback Braxton Burmeister completed just 5 of 10 passes for 51 yards before leaving with a shoulder injury. Aztec head coach Brady Hoke said after the game that he does not expect Burmeister to miss next week's game against Idaho State.

The Aztec defense, the calling card of the program, was off all game, Hoke called SDSU's tackling, "terrible, as bad as I've seen a team do in a long tim."

San Diego State's next home game is Saturday, September 10th against Idaho State, kickoff is set for 5pm so it should be cooler than 100 degrees.