Aztecs

Aztecs Continue Historic Run of Dominance, Beat SJSU 85-54

Jordan Schakel led San Diego State with 23 points in their fifth straight lopsided win.

By Darnay Tripp

SDSU Athletics

Brian Dutcher was worried his team would slow down after having nine days off. The absence of San Diego State's best player added another layer of uncertainty. But on Monday night, the Aztecs looked just like they did the previous four games.

Dominant.

San Diego State beat San Jose State 85-54. It's their fifth straight win by 25 or more points, while scoring 85 or more. They are the first Division I program this century to post a streak of that kind.

The Spartans hung around early, but Dutcher's team took over before halftime. A Terrell Gomez three-pointer gave them the lead for good, and sparked a 27-8 run. San Diego State led 47-29 at the half.

The final result was never in doubt the rest of the way.

Sophomore Keshad Johnson punctuated the victory with a pair of second half dunks, including a thunderous finish in transition.

Jordan Schakel paced the team with 23 points. He was one of four double-figure scorers. Mensah and Joshua Tomaic chipped in with 12 points, while Trey Pulliam added 10.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 698 New Cases, No Deaths

Covid-19 2 hours ago

Aquatics Teams Left High and Dry While San Diego Waits to Reopen City Pools

Matt Mitchell missed the game after suffering a sprained ankle in practice. Dutcher said the senior forward will be a game time decision in Wednesday's game against San Jose State.

This article tagged under:

AztecsSan Diego State UniversitySan Diego State BasketballSDSU AztecsAztecs basketball
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Black History Month Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us