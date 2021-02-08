Aztecs Continue Historic Run of Dominance, Beat SJSU 85-54

Brian Dutcher was worried his team would slow down after having nine days off. The absence of San Diego State's best player added another layer of uncertainty. But on Monday night, the Aztecs looked just like they did the previous four games.

Dominant.

San Diego State beat San Jose State 85-54. It's their fifth straight win by 25 or more points, while scoring 85 or more. They are the first Division I program this century to post a streak of that kind.

The Spartans hung around early, but Dutcher's team took over before halftime. A Terrell Gomez three-pointer gave them the lead for good, and sparked a 27-8 run. San Diego State led 47-29 at the half.

The final result was never in doubt the rest of the way.

Sophomore Keshad Johnson punctuated the victory with a pair of second half dunks, including a thunderous finish in transition.

Jordan Schakel paced the team with 23 points. He was one of four double-figure scorers. Mensah and Joshua Tomaic chipped in with 12 points, while Trey Pulliam added 10.

Matt Mitchell missed the game after suffering a sprained ankle in practice. Dutcher said the senior forward will be a game time decision in Wednesday's game against San Jose State.