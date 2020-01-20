Aztecs Climb to No. 4 in AP Top-25

With the help of a few teams ahead of them in last week's Associated press Top-25, the Aztecs have equaled their highest spot in the polls.

San Diego State climbed three spots up to No. 4 according to the AP and USA Today Coaches Poll. They did so after wins at Fresno State and at home against Nevada extended their unbeaten streak to 19 games. They have a chance to match the best start in program history Tuesday when they host Wyoming at 8:00 p.m.

It was a rough week for a few other teams previously ranked in the top five. Duke was ranked third before losing to Clemson and Louisville. Auburn sat at No. 4 before suffering their first losses of the season to Auburn and Florida. And Butler held down the fifth spot before setbacks against Seton Hall and DePaul.

The Aztecs last reached No. 4 in February of 2011.