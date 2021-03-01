Aztecs Climb to No. 19 Ahead of Regular Season Finale

The Aztecs keep winning. As a result, the Aztecs also keep climbing.

Brian Dutcher's team jumped three spots to No. 19 in the latest Associated Press Top-25 poll, released Monday morning. It's one spot shy of the program's high point this season, which they reached in December.

SDSU also rose to No. 21 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, four spots ahead of where they were a week ago.

This is the fifth week that San Diego State has been ranked this season.

The Aztecs have solidified themselves in the polls thanks to a 10-game win streak, punctuated by a pair of dramatic wins over Boise State. The Broncos are one of four Mountain West teams in the top-50 of the NET Rankings. The NCAA uses the NET in determining bids and seeds for the NCAA Tournament.

San Diego State sits 18th in the NET, followed by Boise State (35), Colorado State (43) and Utah State (49).

According to ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi the Aztecs are firmly in the tournament as an eight seed. Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has them penciled in on the nine line.

San Diego State's win streak has them at 19-4 on the season and 13-3 in the Mountain West. The Aztecs visit UNLV Wednesday. A win over the Rebels would clinch their second straight Mountain West regular season championship, and their conference leading eighth overall.