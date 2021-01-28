Aztecs

Aztecs Break First Half Scoring Record, Post Another 30-Point Win

San Diego State has won its last three games by a combined 99 points.

By The Associated Press and Darnay Tripp

Jordan Schakel posted 16 points and six rebounds as San Diego State easily defeated Wyoming 87-57 on Thursday night.

Terrell Gomez had 14 points for San Diego State (12-4, 6-3 Mountain West Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Matt Mitchell added 13 points and seven rebounds. Lamont Butler had 13 points and six assists.

San Diego State scored 63 points in the first half, a season best for and team in the conference to lead by 33.

Brian Dutcher's team hit eight of its 11 three-point tries in the first half. They shot 65 percent on 40 field goal attempts before halftime.

Kwane Marble II had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Cowboys (10-6, 4-5). Graham Ike added 10 points.

